SSR death case: NCB looking for ‘big fish’ in drug case, these accused can open new secrets

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now on the lookout for a ‘big fish’ after the drug connection that led to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Please tell that the NCB arrested the accused Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda yesterday i.e. on Friday and today is on remand from the court on Saturday. The NCB will interrogate these two in their custody till September 9 on the drug racket. Also Read – NCB Shauvik will face Riya Chakraborty, said – Many drug networks will have to be disclosed

An NCB officer said on Saturday that one will find out if there is an international and interstate link in the narcotics case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that the agency is looking for a ‘big fish’ in the case. Also Read – Links of events kept connecting CBI team at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

Explain that apart from Shouvik Chakraborty and Miranda, the NCB has also taken the custody of the investigating agency Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). Also Read – SSR Death Case: Riya’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda sent to NCB custody till 9 September

The NCB is investigating the case of Rajput’s death under the criminal sections of the NDPS Act from a narcotic angle. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared a report with him in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya is the main accused in the case of Actor’s death.

In an interaction with media persons outside the Ballard Estate office of NCB in South Mumbai, the officer said that the arrested accused will be confronted with each other to clarify their roles. He said that the accused Shauwik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to NCB custody.

The officer said that if a new name comes up in the investigation, NCB will summon him to join the investigation. The officer said, “We will take this investigation to a logical end.”

Earlier, Ria’s brother Shouvik, who was arrested on Friday in this case and Miranda, Sushant’s house manager, was sent to NCB custody by a court here till 9 September. Besides Shouvik and Miranda, the NCB has also arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). He is currently in the custody of the investigating agency.