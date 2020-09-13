SSR Death Case: Not Rhea but Sushant’s manager used to give money for drugs – Shouvik Chakraborty made many big revelations

new Delhi: Since the drug connection in Sushant murder case, new secrets are constantly being opened. Riya Chakraborty and Shovik Chakraborty are currently in jail on charges of having links to drugs and the National Norcotics Bureau is constantly questioning them. Now Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty has made a big disclosure in this matter. Shovik told that not Riya for drugs but Sushant’s manager used to give money for drugs. Also Read – Subramanian Swamy’s big deal in Sushant murder case – There is all the evidence to prove SSR’s murder

Shovik said during the NCB inquiry that his manager, rather than his sister, used to pay his manager for the drugs he used to buy. Shovik also told in his statement how Riya and how he shopped for drugs. Shovik said that Riya paid only once for drugs with her credit card, but usually Sushant’s manager for drugs, Samuel Miranda, managed the money. Also Read – Sushant Singh case: NCB raids Mumbai to Goa against drugs peddlers, 7 arrested

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Shovik has also stated that he has never paid any money in the case of drugs nor has received any money directly for the purchase of drugs for SSR. Also Read – Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case: Riya told the truth! The trip to Thailand was spent on 70 million, Sara was also there

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Shovik had told that he was upset with Riya about SSR taking drugs. Riya told him that Sushant used to take marijuana four or five times a day.

Shovik made many big revelations during the interrogation, he said that Riya had told me about Sushant taking drugs on the WhatsApp chat. He told me that Sushant is taking marijuana four to five times a day, after which I told him that I will arrange 5 grams of Bud ie curated marijuana. Only then did I contact Abdul Basit.