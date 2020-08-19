SSR death case: now CBI will investigate, DGP of Bihar happy, said this, watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI will now investigate Sushant Singh’s death. Today, the Supreme Court, while giving its verdict on the matter, has ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over the case papers to the CBI. Everyone has appreciated this decision of the Supreme Court. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said on SC verdict in SSR case – ‘With CBI investigation people can trust that justice will happen now’

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said before the court's decision that justice will prevail and the court will definitely take its decision in the interest of Sushant. After the decision, the DGP expressed happiness and said that in this case, milk will now become milk water. On the other hand, DGP said on Riya Chakraborty's comment on the Chief Minister of Bihar that Riya Chakraborty has no place to comment on the Chief Minister of Bihar.

#WATCH Bihar DGP says, “tremendously happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered… Today’s verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal. ” #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Odq9TXTiGK – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

#WATCH “Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai,” says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor’s comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

There was a demand from the CBI to investigate Sushant’s death in Bihar. Several campaigns were run on social media for Justice for Sushant. After the decision of the court today, the youth in Bihar have said that we are happy with the decision of the court and now it seems Sushant will get justice.

Explain that the Bihar government has handed over the FIR filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh to the CBI in Patna. However, the Maharashtra government was opposing the handing over of the investigation to the CBI. But now the Supreme Court has ordered the CBI to investigate the case, after which now the Maharashtra Police will hand over all the documents to the CBI. After this decision, there is a happy atmosphere in Sushant Singh Rajput’s house.