SSR Death Case: Riya Chakraborty failed to answer these two questions of CBI, will be questioned again

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The CBI investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has questioned his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for over 17 hours. Riya Chakraborty has been questioned for 10 hours on Friday and about 7 hours on Saturday. Meanwhile, media reports are also quoting that if the inquiry does not reveal anything, the CBI may also resort to polygraph test to unravel the case.

Meanwhile, according to 'Mid-Day' news, Riya Chakraborty is not satisfied with the two answers given by CBI team Riya on Saturday and they are now demanding more clarity on her behalf. The report quoted a CBI official as saying that both Riya and her brother Siddharth Pithani are personally 'confirming the claims' made by each other. However, the CBI team wants them to talk about this more clearly.

Out of the 50 questions that Riya was asked, two were not answered in a specific way. The first question is, if he left SSR's house after a breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput on 8 June? If yes, what was the reason for the breakup? Second question, between June 8 and 14, Sushant messaged your brother and got to know your condition, while you did not know about him.

Please tell that the CBI team is in the city for the past 10 days to investigate Sushant’s death case. On Thursday, he recorded the statement of Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. The CBI has so far questioned many people including Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic assistant Dipesh Sawant. It is known that Sushant was found dead on 14 June in his rented flat in the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West. Initially, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report in the case. He was also questioned by Riya, followed by the Enforcement Directorate and now the CBI. Apart from this, the CBI is also waiting to investigate the drugs angle with the Narcotics Control Bureau.