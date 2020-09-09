SSR Death Case: Riya Chakraborty sent to Byculla jail in Mumbai, arrested by NCB after questioning over drugs connection

Rhea Chakraborty Seny Jail: Riya Chakraborty was arrested yesterday in Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB sources said that Riya is now being sent to Byculla Jail. Riya Chakraborty will be kept here for 14 days remand. Explain that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB investigating the drugs connection arrested Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) after three days of questioning. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Boli came out in support of Riya Chakraborty – Why is Sushant so difficult to accept taking drugs?

Significantly, actress Rhea Chakraborty Arrested appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for the third consecutive day to inquire into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After interrogation, Riya took the NCB team for medical examination and was then arrested. Also Read – Kangana’s defiance on Twitter before reaching Mumbai today, said- No fear, no bow

Let us know that apart from NCB, CBI and ED are also investigating in this whole episode. ED is investigating money laundering. During the interrogation, Samuel Miranda confirmed that he used to buy drugs from Shovik’s attendants at Riya’s behest. However, Riya continues to deny this. Also Read – Now Riya Chakraborty will have to go to jail, will have to face so many days