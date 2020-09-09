Entertainment

SSR Death Case: The bail application of Riya Chakravarty and her brother Shouvik will be heard tomorrow in the special court of Mumbai

September 9, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The bail application of actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and her brother Shouvik (Showik Chakraborty) arrested in connection with the drug connection related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be heard tomorrow. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshind has given this information. Also Read – Director Anurag Kashyap told- Why did he not want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput?

News agency ANI quoted Satish Manashinde as saying, “Mumbai’s special court will hear the bail applications of Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty on September 10.” He told that the court has agreed to hear his bail application. Let us know that Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty are currently in NCP custody.

It is known that after his arrest, Riya has been sent to Byculla Jail in Mumbai. Significantly, actress Rhea Chakraborty Arrested appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for the third consecutive day to inquire into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya was arrested after questioning.

Riya was produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mumbai through a video link after a medical examination. The court rejected Riya’s bail plea and sent her to judicial custody till 22 September. The NCB claims that Rhea Chakraborty was an ‘active member’ of the drug syndicate and used to procure drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

