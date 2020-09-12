SSR Death Drug connection: Riya and Shouvik will remain in jail, why did not get bail, know

SSR Death Case: The special court of NDPS has on Friday dismissed the bail of four other accused, including actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, following the revelation of a drugs connection in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, the defense now wants to go to Bombay High Court regarding this matter, but the special court has not yet given the copy of the order to the defense. The evidence given by the NCB shows that the court has rejected the grant of bail on the basis of criminal conspiracy. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty will decide on bail tomorrow, know what the actress said in her defense?

In the two-day hearing of the bail plea, both the parties presented their arguments before the court. Riya and Shovik’s lawyer, Satish Mananshinde, argued that the NCB has not found any evidence against the accused, who have been arrested under Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Also Read – Sushant’s sister Shweta said when Riya goes to jail, the dead people cannot speak, then blame them

He also said that Riya should get bail because she is not a criminal, her alleged role was limited to buying small amounts of drugs for her boyfriend. Also Read – Riya’s old tweet on drugs smuggling went viral, already afraid of going to jail

She has mentioned in Riya’s application that she was obliged to make a ‘misleading confession’ by the NCB. He also said that the report published in Mumbai Mirror should also be looked at according to what the court had said before Special Public Prosecutor Atul Serpande before opposing the bail plea of ​​NCB.

Know why Riya and Shouvik have not been granted bail…

1. According to the Federer anti-narcotics agency, the statements and records recorded show that Riya was actively involved in the purchase of narcotics. ‘

2. The agency’s details showed that these drugs were also actively assisted by Sushant’s employees, and were fully conspired for drug transactions and all aid for money transactions.

3. On Manashinde’s argument that the others arrested in the case were granted bail by the court and, therefore, Riya and Shovik could also be exempted, Serpande informed the court that Abraham (the drug peddler who got bail earlier The case was not registered. Rhea-Shovik has different grounds for arrest under Section 27A.

4. On the argument that no evidence was seized by the NCB from Riya or Shouvik, Serpande said that it was not ‘necessary’ for the agency to ‘recover’ anything from the accused to prove criminal conspiracy.

5. The public prosecutor told Mid-Day, “In this case, we opposed the bail application on the basis of criminal conspiracy and this could be a reason why it was rejected.”

Please tell that Riya has been sent to judicial custody till 14 September, while Shovik will remain in jail till 23 September.