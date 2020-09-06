SSR Suicide Case: NCB team reaches Riya Chakravarty’s house, summons actress, called for questioning

new Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the girlfriend of the actor and the main accused in the case, Riya Chakraborty’s difficulties are increasing. The NCB arrested 6 people, including Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, in a matter of days after drug connections surfaced in the case. After which the NCB presented Shouvik and Samuel in court on Saturday, from where both have been sent to NCB custody till 9 September. In such a situation, Ria Chakraborty, who is the main accused in the NCB case, is now ready to be questioned. Also Read – SSR Case: Ria’s brother Shouvik gets bail for peddler Kaijan Ibrahim who sells drugs?

On Sunday morning, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached Riya Chakraborty's Prime Rose Society home with two women officers, where NCB summoned Riya Chakraborty and left. During this time, Mumbai Police team was also present with NCB.

#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrives at the residence of actor #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai. Police also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/qGTJlTfSrj – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

However, NCB did not take Riya Chakraborty along. The NCB team is led by Mumbai’s NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede. Who told that, when NCB reached Riya’s house, Riya was still at home.