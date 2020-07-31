SSR Suicide Case: Riya Chakraborty appeared for the first time after the registration of the case, shared the video and said, ‘Truth will win’

New Delhi About a month and a half after Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide, actor’s father KK Singh (Krishna Kumar Singh) has lodged an FIR in the actor’s death case at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station. The actor’s father has filed a complaint in the name of about 6 people, including Riya Chakraborty, his father, mother and brother in his FI. After registering the report by KK Singh, a team of Patna police has reached Mumbai for questioning all the close and friends associated with the actor, including Riya Chakraborty. Also Read – Sushant Death Case: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case, Riya Chakraborty may be questioned

The Bihar Police team had reached his Mumbai residence to question Riya Chakraborty, but Riya Chakraborty has been missing from her house since the FIR was lodged. In such a situation, the Bihar police has not been able to interrogate the actress yet. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty has released a video of her on social media. In which she is seen talking on Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and FIR on her. Also Read – Bihar govt imposes cavity in SC against Riya, says- Mumbai Police is not cooperating

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. Also Read – Sushant Suicide Case: Riya Chakraborty confesses – Yes, I lived with Sushant, he was in depression, the allegations against me were false She says, “increased immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that obtained get justice… Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail. ” pic.twitter.com/Fq1pNM5uaP – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

This is the first time after an FIR has been filed against herself, when the actress has come forward. Riya is seen in a white suit in the video. In the video, she is saying – ‘I have full faith in God and the justice system, I believe that I will get justice. Satyameva Jayate. The truth will come out.