SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 109 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Now look at this. Kim Gong Ja tells Lady Golden Cup the big news that he’s going to marry her soon. As Lady Golden Cups drinks her tea, she is calm, yet when she hears the news, she spits her tea all over Kim Gong Ja’s face.

She informs him that she has not whooped him in quite some time because she considers it to be a cruel joke. Nope, Kim Gong Ja’s death is very bad. He tells Lady Goldencup that the wedding is next month, and she asks, “Who’s the lucky one?”

SSS-Class Suicide Hunter Chapter 109, which everyone is very excited about, will be out on January 12, 2024. Part 109 is the next exciting part in this popular series, and fans are counting down the days until they can start reading it.

We don’t know of any details for Chapter 109 of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter. Fans are going to have to hold on until the next book in the series comes out. The tension is rising.

People who are reading can only guess what story turns and character arcs the next part might have. People who like the show can look forward to seeing the exciting conclusion to this latest episode.

Chap. 108 does not have a description. So you are able to read the story in the last part. In the last part of SSS-Class Suicide Hunter, Kim Gong-Ja goes up against Seo Baek Hyang, who used to be the head of the Heresy Inquisition and planned the crime in Tower.

Seo Baek Hyang admitted that he had deserted the tower as well as joined the Demon King in order to get power and live forever. The fact that Kim Gong-Ja killed his parents changed him deeply from the very beginning of his life. Kim Gong-Ja was so angry about what Soo Baek Hyang said that he threatened to kill him.

Seo Baek Hyang was stronger and more skilled than him, so he was at a loss, even though he was able to counter his fire attacks with skills he had copied. Seo Baek Hyang called Kim Gong-Ja a weak copycat and made him feel bad for not wanting to use his best skill, the SSS-Class Suicide, which could have killed him and wiped his memories.

It’s not clear to Kim Gong-Ja if he ought to murder himself for the SSS-Class after hearing what Seo Baek Hyang said. His parents, friends, and partners have all died to protect him and the Tower.

Raveil candidly states his opinion that Kim Gong Ja is misbehaving, yet he continues to admire his aesthetic. Lady Goldencup loses her temper when they bounce and say their marriage is null and void.

It turns out that Ravel’s Lady Golden Cup pops into the house. Raviel drops the bomb that there are still people in the mix who are loyal to Lady Goldencup’s dad. Everyone is cheering for Raviel as well as Kim Gong Ja.

It’s not a big deal, though. As the duchess in charge, Ravel pretty much runs the show. Even though Raviel’s official title is going to be duchess, everyone treats them like they’re going to be the hottest couple in the kingdom. Kim Gong Ja can’t believe it. Noble kids are bowing to him, and he’s planning for Raviel to be adopted by the butler of the royal family.

Of course, everyone is up to something, but Kim Gong Ja’s fame is different. Raviel’s dad was an important person who helped the royal family for a long time and took care of all the papers. There is only one paper that Kim Gong Ja needs to sign.

Raviel informs you of the plan: once he completes it, the royal family will accept him as their son. He used to be known as Kim Gong Ja, yet now the hunters call him the King of Death.