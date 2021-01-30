‘St. Louis Superman’ Producer Poh Si Teng Joins IDA as Funds Director

Poh Si Teng, producer of Oscar-nominated documentary brief “St. Louis Superman,” has joined the Worldwide Documentary Affiliation (IDA) as the brand new director of the IDA Funds and Enterprise program.

Poh will oversee and construct IDA’s grants portfolio and serve as a key liaison with the documentary subject within the U.S. and globally, working with IDA’s program officer Dana Merwin.

Poh succeeds Carrie Lozano who joined the Sundance Institute as director of the documentary movie program in fall 2020.

Previous to becoming a member of IDA, Poh oversaw the U.S., Canada and Latin America as documentary commissioner and senior producer for Al Jazeera English’s flagship documentary strand, “Witness.” She was beforehand a journalist with The New York Occasions, the place she obtained an Emmy nomination and different awards from the Scripps Howard Basis, the Society of Skilled Journalists and the NPPA for her work.

Initially from Penang, Malaysia, Poh has additionally had a stint as a reporter protecting India for the Occasions, the Wall Avenue Journal and Agence France-Presse. As an unbiased filmmaker, Poh has collaborated with filmmakers from a 123 of racial, ethnic, socio-economic and spiritual backgrounds throughout a spread of nationalities. Her movie producing credit additionally embody “Lifeless Girl’s Move,” “Halima: Somali American Mannequin” and “Flirting with the Islamic State.”

“Poh brings a wealth of documentary expertise as a commissioning editor, producer and journalist to IDA,” stated Simon Kilmurry, IDA’s government director. “Her imaginative and prescient shall be important as IDA continues to construct its assist of documentary makers each nationally and internationally.”

“The confluence of the pandemic, deep racial inequities in our society and continued marginalization of voices in documentary has led to a degree the place there has by no means been a better have to assist a various set of filmmakers to additional their movies and careers,” stated Poh. “I look ahead to constructing on IDA’s grants program in order that we are able to advance the reason for fairness in our documentary business, and our society extra broadly.”

The IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund was established in 2017 to serve documentary tasks taking up in-depth explorations of authentic, up to date tales and integrating journalistic observe into the filmmaking course of. Since then, the fund has awarded $4 million in improvement and manufacturing grants to over 65 tasks. Recipients embody 4 movies premiering on the Sundance Movie Competition: “Customers” by Natalia Almada, “President” by Camilla Nielsson, “Philly D.A.” by Ted Passon and Yoni Brook, and “On the Prepared” by Maisie Crow.