Stacey Dooley thinks NHS workers should go on Strictly Come Dancing this year as she proposes ‘The People’s Collection’

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is about to return later this year, with the present reportedly airing in October quite than September.

The producers have tried to maintain the present as regular as doable, with contestants mentioned to be isolating in bubbles earlier than the present to permit for “shut contact” dance routines when the present returns.

However though we’ll be getting the Strictly that we’ve grown to like over the previous 17 years, final year’s winner Stacey Dooley can consider one change she’d prefer to see on the present this year.

The documentary maker – who received in 2019 together with her now-boyfriend, skilled dancer Kevin Clifton – thinks that NHS and key workers should get an opportunity to participate on the BBC One present on account of all their onerous work battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey, 33, reckons we should neglect about movie star contestants and as an alternative maintain “The People’s Strictly” for 2020.

As she mentioned the present’s return on Coronary heart Radio as we speak, she mentioned: “I’ve been pondering truly, what are they’re going to do?”

She continued: “I used to be sat with Kevin [Clifton] the opposite day… If it was me – and I’m not aware of any info, I don’t know something – however I’d have given it to the individuals this year.

“I’d have made it the individuals’s Strictly. The frontline, the NHS workers, the submit workplace ladies. I’d have given it to them.”

Agreeing with the concept, Amanda chimed in: “Oh that’s an incredible thought.”

Stacey then replied: “I do know, I’m not vital sufficient to drift the concept!” nevertheless Amanda insisted: “You’ve floated it now!’

Stacey mentioned NHS employees wouldn’t need to be rivals – they might participate within the present in “no matter capability”.

“It’s such a stunning present, it’s an incredible present and I’m delighted to have it again,” the presenter added.

In June, Strictly introduced that the present can be returning to BBC.

Sharing a press release, they mentioned: “The Strictly Come Dancing crew are doing every little thing they will to deliver the nation loads of Strictly magic later this year.

“To make sure we ship the excessive requirements audiences know and love, and in gentle of the continuing concerns round Covid-19, this year’s collection of Strictly may have a barely shorter run than common.”

Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to The BBC later this year. In case you’re searching for one thing to observe, try our TV Information.