Stacy Title Useless: ‘The Bye Bye Man’ Director Was 56

Stacy Title, a director, author and producer identified for her movies “The Bye Bye Man” and “The Final Supper,” died on Monday of issues on account of ALS, her supervisor Dannie Festa confirmed to Selection. She was 56.

Title’s husband, “Survivor” alum Jonathan Penner, introduced her dying on Twitter Monday night time.

Stacy Beth Title 2/21/64 – 1/11/21 pic.twitter.com/C0V2B7g9GS — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) January 12, 2021

Title grew up in New York and made her debut within the film enterprise with the quick movie “Down on the Waterfront” in 1993, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She went on to helm “The Final Supper” starring Cameron Diaz in 1995, “Let the Satan Put on Black” in 1999, “Hood of Horror” in 2006 starring Snoop Dogg, “The Biggest Present Ever” in 2007 and 2017’s “The Bye Bye Man.” Along with directing, Title additionally wrote the scripts for “Down on the Waterfront” and “Let the Satan Put on Black.” She additionally has manufacturing credit on “The Lone Ranger,” “Let the Satan Put on Black,” “The Final Supper” and “Down on the Waterfront.”

Title and Penner collaborated on a number of movies collectively, together with writing the script for the 2003 reimagining of “The Lone Ranger” starring Chad Michael Murray and Nathaniel Arcand. Penner additionally starred in “The Final Supper,” and Title directed from his script for “The Bye Bye Man.” Most not too long ago, Title and Penner have been growing a “King Kong” tv collection.

In 2017, Title was identified with ALS after she was rear-ended in a automobile accident. She had plans to direct one ultimate film, “Strolling Time Bomb,” starring Jason Alexander, Cary Elwes and Bob Odenkirk, however sadly, the venture didn’t come to fruition.

Title is survived by Penner and their two youngsters.