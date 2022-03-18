Stadia Google seeks to reinvent offering free demos and eliminating unnecessary records

The company has announced several new features for the Google for Games Developer Summit event.

Stadia case is really funny. This is the most serious bet on the game that has made Google in recent years, but since its debut in 2019 has not managed to reap the success that he could portend to play through the cloud. Now he is in a difficult situation, looking for different solutions to convert the platform.

This goal is something they have confirmed their own responsible for the event called Google for Games Developer Summit held during the day yesterday. In it is clear that Google will seek to reinvent the service during 2022, and thus they have different plans that have collected the comrades of The Verge.

The first and most striking is that seek to allow any game developer Stadia offers a free playable demo Instant access to it. It is not required to log on to an account of Stadia to play, just a couple of clicks on YouTube, through a Google search or using social networks.

This issue will not be left here, since the login is seen as an impediment to reaching more people. In this way, they plan to leave users freely browse the store without registration on the platform, to meet both tests as free games that do not require a cost to start.

Provide options for developersFinally, this year they want to focus on offering more options development teams, allowing for easier porting from Unreal Engine or Unity to Stadia, making it much easier to publish games to the service. They will also study the option of letting other companies use Google’s technology to offer their own products.

Completely unknown whether the changes will end up having an effect, but it seems clear that, although not a popular choice among players, Google He does not want to leave immediately. At the moment, are now available five new games for Stadia Pro planned for this March, plus some free trials of most renowned titles.

More about: Stadia, Google, Google Stadia, Cloud Gaming and Streaming.