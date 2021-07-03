Staff India Shall we Their Hair Down Submit Quarantine, BCCI Stocks Video Of Amusing Actions | 🏏 LatestLY

Staff India who’s lately in Sri Lanka is making probably the most after quarantine. BCCI has shared a video.

Out of quarantine 👍 Amusing actions 😎#TeamIndia made probably the most out in their day without work publish quarantine earlier than they headed to the nets in Colombo 👌 👌 – through @28anand & @ameyatilak Watch the entire video to witness how the thrill opened up 🎥 👇 #SLvIND https://t.co/k3BiqHW1VM percent.twitter.com/d7XySHAI2O — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral tendencies and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and LatestLY Workforce won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and details showing within the social media publish don’t replicate the critiques of LatestLY, additionally LatestLY does now not think any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)