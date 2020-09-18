Staff of Military Engineering Wing, who were spying for ISI, were arrested through Operation Madamji

Operation Madamji: The staff of the Military Engineering Wing, which is spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISIS, has been caught by the STF. The accused is an employee of the military engineering wing Jaipur, who has been apprehended through Operation Madam. It is being told that the employee of this operation of the Intelligence Wing of the Army had already got a clue, due to which he deleted all his social media accounts. However, now the agency has started collecting all the data related to the employee. Also Read – Kosli town of Rewari closed, protesting against rape of girl

The STF team has arrested Mahesh, an employee of the Military Engineering Wing, in Jaipur on Wednesday night. Which is being questioned. It is being said about Mahesh that he was in touch with a woman from Pakistan and was sending military intelligence to the ISI. Mahesh was going to Jaipur from Rewari after the end of the holiday. Then he was arrested from Dharuhera bus stand located at number 48 on Delhi-Jaipur highway. Also Read – Rewari gang rape: 5 days police remand to three including key accused

According to the information, Mahesh is a resident of Dakhora village of Rewari, who was a victim of Honey Trap and was giving intelligence information to Pakistani woman. Presently Mahesh is posted in Military Engineering Wing in Jaipur. The Indian Army has been in a tizzy since Mahesh’s arrest, Mahesh is a civil servant in the Army Engineering Wing. Also Read – Judiciary, military have become my enemies: Nawaz Sharif | Former PM Nawaz Sharif said – Judiciary and army have become my enemies, plotting

According to the information, Mahesh had received a friend request of a Pakistani woman in 2019, after which both of them became friends and later also started WhatsApp. It is being told that Mahesh used to call Madam ji and money was also transferred to him from this woman several times. On Wednesday, Mahesh was arrested by the Lucknow-based Military Intelligence and Haryana’s Special Task Force together.