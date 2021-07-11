Staff USA Suffers Stunning Exhibition Basketball Loss To Nigeria

Staff USA suffered a difficult pre-Olympics loss to Nigeria on Saturday evening, 90-87.

It used to be the primary of 5 exhibition video games for the U.S. forward of the Tokyo Video games in a couple of weeks. The U.S. in the past beat Nigeria within the 2012 Olympics, 156-73. Staff USA had by no means misplaced to a crew from Africa sooner than Saturday, in keeping with the crew’s website online.

Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum headlined the Olympic roster. Durant, who’s contemporary off of an early playoff go out with the Brooklyn Nets, completed with 15 issues.

He began sluggish, making simplest two of his first 11 photographs at the evening, in keeping with ESPN.

Nigeria received giant from past the arc.

The crew used to be 20-for-42 threes within the sport, in keeping with ESPN.

The U.S. have been 54-2 in exhibition video games getting into the Nigeria matchup. The U.S. used to be No. 1 within the FIBA ratings. Nigeria used to be No. 22.

The Nigerian Olympic roster has 5 NBA avid gamers on it. Gabe Vincent, who performs for the Miami Warmth, had 21 issues. Caleb Agada, who performs in Israel, completed with 17 issues.

The U.S. will play Australia on Monday. The U.S. begins its Olympic time table on July 25 towards France.