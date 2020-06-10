Staged actor David Tennant reveals challenges of filming lockdown comedy

Tonight (10th June) marks the launch of David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s new BBC lockdown comedy Staged with a double invoice.

The programme sees the pair, who starred reverse one another in Good Omens, taking part in exaggerated variations of themselves, the premise being that they’re two actors pressured to rehearse for an upcoming play by way of video calls when lockdown rules are introduced in.

In consequence of the real-life lockdown state of affairs, the solid and creators had been restricted when it got here to filming, utilizing a mix of self-shooting and recorded video calls to make the present.

Tennant’s spouse Georgia Tennant co-stars and produces, whereas Sheen’s actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg additionally joins the solid.

Utilizing what assets had been at hand in lockdown wasn’t with out its challenges, although, as Tennant defined throughout an interview on The One Present final night time.

Indicating to Sheen – who had additionally dialled in to the programme by way of video hyperlink – he quipped: “On that shot you’ll be able to see proper now, that’s Michael all through the entire present, whereas I’m hardly ever in the identical place twice as a result of we’ve bought 5 youngsters.

“So, with me, it was at all times simply be experiencing the place in the home may I disguise on the level we’re filming that scene every day.

“Which may seem like some variety of meta-commentary on my character making an attempt to maintain shifting or one thing – it’s simply because I used to be hiding from the children,” the previous Physician Who star laughed.

Elsewhere, Sheen shed some gentle on the scripted and improvised components of Staged.

“The scripts are written however then there are specific moments which we simply kind of riff round and improvise round. And in these moments I believe we reveal our true selves,” he stated, prompting a chuckle from his co-star Tennant.

“At one level, David simply screamed at me, ‘You’re a cut-price Mike Yarwood!’ And I simply laughed a lot that it was unusable. We couldn’t use that in it. So, I believe he reveals his true self in our improvised bits.”

RadioTimes.com known as the programme the “excellent lockdown comedy” in our Staged evaluation.

Staged begins tonight (10th June) at 10:45pm on BBC One.