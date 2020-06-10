Staged star Michael Sheen says lockdown comedy with David Tennant is “artwork imitating life”

Showing through video name for an interview on This Morning, Michael Sheen joked about how he was introduced on board for the BBC’s new comedy Staged.

“Nicely David Tennant has lots of dust on me so he pressured me into becoming a member of him in doing this,” he joked. “He basically mentioned the director and producer of Staged got here to him with the thought and mentioned, “Are you able to name Michael and see if he’ll be in it as effectively?”

“It’s a bit just like the present as a result of that’s what occurs within the present. It’s basically artwork imitating life.”

The programme sees Tennant and Sheen enjoying exaggerated variations of themselves as two actors who’re pressured to rehearse an upcoming play on Zoom because of the lockdown.

In an unique interview with Radio Instances, they beforehand spoke out concerning the “bizarre” expertise of portraying caricatures of themselves.

Within the six-part sequence, Tennant is proven because the extra affable of the 2, whereas Sheen have to be coaxed and flattered earlier than he commits to distant rehearsals.

“As a result of we haven’t written the scripts, it’s very a lot the author’s model of who we is likely to be,” Tennant defined.

Sheen added: “Within the opening episode, they used a model of the scene the place David rang me up and requested me to do it [Staged], so I suppose that seeded an thought of me because the tough one who would possibly immediately fly off the deal with. Quite than that I’m an entire a***gap in actual life.”

Sheen, whose uncanny skill at enjoying real-life folks was just lately highlighted in ITV’s Quiz, mentioned that he discovered it “bizarre” enjoying himself.

ITV

“Simply earlier than we began capturing Staged, I did assume, ‘Cling on a minute, what’s the character right here?’,” he mentioned. “As a result of it’s bizarre to play your self. I realised that, even being me, I’ve to seek out rock-holes within the script to hold on to. It was helpful to have these hints within the script that folks might be a bit nervous round ‘him’.”

Tennant agreed: “It was nice to have somebody telling us who ‘we’ are. Fairly early in lockdown, I realised I used to be carrying wellington boots, shorts and this previous, gray zip-up hoodie – and I’d been carrying them for a number of days. I assumed perhaps that was my ‘lockdown self’, so I put that costume into Staged.”

Learn the complete interview on this week’s Radio Instances.

Staged will start on Wednesday 10th June at 10:45pm on BBC One. When you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV information.