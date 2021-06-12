Stalin requested PM Modi for June 17 to talk about the problems of Tamil Nadu, know what are the problems

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Leader Minister MK Stalin on Saturday stated he has sought time from Top Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 to talk about necessary problems within the state. He stated that the Top Minister’s Workplace has given exchange timings and the real timing of the assembly can be introduced later. Additionally Learn – Top Minister Modi’s necessary assembly with Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda amid speculations concerning the enlargement of the Union Cupboard

Stalin gave this knowledge whilst chatting with journalists after the discharge of water for irrigation in 12 districts from Mettur Dam in Salem district. Stalin had written to Modi searching for time to talk about a number of problems together with GST arrears, allocation for quite a lot of construction schemes and NEET.

Talking at the unencumber of water, Stalin stated the state govt used to be dedicated to its promise which used to be promised by way of the DMK in its election manifesto as neatly and used to be assured that with the well timed unencumber of water, the state would set a file in agricultural manufacturing.

At the factor of unencumber of Cauvery river water from Karnataka, Stalin stated that he has written a letter to the Central Water Fee asking it to make certain that water is launched often as consistent with the Preferrred Court docket’s determination. The highest court docket has ordered unencumber of 9.19 tmc water to Tamil Nadu in June and 31.24 tmc in July.

