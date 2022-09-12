Stalker 2 creators reassure and clarify why some users are receiving refunds

CSG Game World has spoken with PC Gamer to clarify a misunderstanding that has been generated in the last two days.

Undoubtedly one of the titles that have been hit the most by the Russian invasion of Ukraine It has been the Stalker 2. Fortunately the game has not been canceled nor has it been delayed indefinitely, for now. After Microsoft refunded pre-order money on Xbox, many thought the title had been delayed indefinitely, but it hasn’t.

Microsoft refunds game pre-orders without exact release dateGSC Game World, developers of Stalker 2CSG Game World has come out to clarify and reassure fans through the PC Gamer medium: “We have had to postpone the game until 2023, no exact release date for now. Microsoft refunds pre-orders of games with no exact release date. When we announce the exact release date at a later date, pre-orders will be available again on Xbox.”

It also clarifies what happens with pre-orders on PC: “Pre-orders for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG) will not be affected“. Thus, the fact that some users are now receiving refunds it is solely due to Microsoft policiesand it is not an indication of some indefinite delay.

Stalker 2 is still scheduled to come out in sometime 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will arrive from release to Xbox Game Pass. After the two delays it has suffered, we already know the weight it will occupy and it is almost half of what Series S allows. Another studio that has also suffered the consequences of the war is Frogwares, which announced a very controversial promotion against the Russians.

