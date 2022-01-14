STALKER 2 delays its release date: the trip back to Chernobyl will have to wait

GSC Game World apologizes for the delay, but sees additional development time needed to polish the shooter.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated January 12, 2022, 17:00 120 comments

The rumor became official. GSC Game World confirmed a few minutes ago a delay in the release date of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, going from being released on April 28 to December 8 if there are no new contingencies.

“These seven months of extra development are necessary to fulfill our mission and reach the desired state of the game. STALKER 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and requires testing to be able to get it ready, “explains the team in charge in a statement shared on official networks. “A development should take as long as necessary, even more so in a case like this.”

“It has not been an easy decision, but we are doing everything possible to offer you a video game that lives up to your expectations“, adds GSC, apologizing to users for the inconvenience caused and guaranteeing more news soon. “We have an exciting and important year ahead.”

With STALKER 2, GSC guarantees users will be able to experience a unique combination of first person shooter, immersive simulator and horror where they will travel to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in what promises to be one of the largest open worlds to date, full of from radiation, mutants and abnormalities.

STALKER 2 has confirmed its launch on PC and Xbox Series X | S, coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for the first time. You can delve deeper into the proposal by visiting our impressions with STALKER 2 at E3 2021. STALKER 2 is also one of the most anticipated games of the year for 3DJuegos.

More on: STALKER 2, GSC Game World, Release Dates and Delays.