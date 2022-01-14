STALKER 2 delays its unencumber date till the tip of 2022

The developer of STALKER 2, GSC Sport Global, has made the verdict to prolong the sport till the tip of this 12 months.

As introduced on Twitter, STALKER 2 unencumber date has been driven again to December 8, 2022.

“Those further seven months of construction are important to satisfy our imaginative and prescient and achieve the specified state of the sport. STALKER 2 is the most important mission in GSC’s historical past, and calls for intensive checking out and sharpening. We’re satisfied that the improvement will have to ultimate so long as important, particularly when it comes to one of these mission.“

STALKER 2’s prolong is more likely to come as a unhappiness to a couple players, who’ve been looking ahead to the sport’s unencumber for just about a decade. STALKER 2 has had a moderately extraordinary and tumultuous construction cycle over time., because it used to be to start with introduced in 2010 and canceled a 12 months later. In 2012, rumors surfaced that the sport used to be in construction with out a unencumber date, ahead of information broke in 2018 that GSC used to be creating the sequel.

In different places within the GSC commentary, the workforce notes that the verdict to prolong the sport “it has no longer been simple“however that with a bit of luck permits them to be offering a sport”that lives as much as expectancies“. The commentary ends by way of explaining to enthusiasts that in the end there might be additional information, updates and shows of the sport and that the workforce has a “thrilling and essential 12 months forward.”

GSC Sport Global not too long ago reversed the verdict to carry NFTs into the sport after fan comments at the subject used to be no longer too certain.