STALKER 2 developers will continue to work on the game away from the Ukraine war

Part of the GSC Game World team will move to a new office in the Czech Republic.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 24, 2022, 09:07 8 comments

One of the video game developments most affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The title comes from GSC Game Worlda team based in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which has undoubtedly caused the development of the game, initially planned for the end of this year, to be paused.

This problem will surely cause us not to see it in 2022, but in the study they seem to want to continue development away from Ukraine. As reported by the Czech outlet Vortex, part of the team members are moving to a new office in the Czech Republic, specifically in Prague, the capital. The publication has received confirmation from Pavel Barák, president of the Czech Video Game Developers Association.

Only a part has moved to the Czech RepublicIt does not seem that it is a complete move of the company, but a majority of it is already registering to work after some initial relocation consultations. In this way, GSC Game World would continue the development of STALKER far from the kyiv officealthough they will need help in legal and labor matters first, so it is not expected that any normalcy in development will settle yet.

As we mentioned at the beginning, and after an initial delay, STALKER 2 had set its release date for the day December 8 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X | S, but it will certainly not end up arriving on time due to the war. This has affected greatly, as we have seen with the requests for help that GSC Game World has made from the beginning.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Stalker 2, GSC Game World, Ukraine, Russia and Development.