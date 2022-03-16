STALKER 2 has changed its name on Steam and the reason has to do with the Ukraine war

GSC Game World is one of the studios most affected by the Russian invasion of European territory.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 15, 2022, 09:43 27 comments

The war between Russia and Ukraine due to the invasion of this territory is causing a multitude of disasters not only in the combat zones, but also worldwide due to the consequences it causes. Video games are no strangers to it, and STALKER 2 is perhaps one of the most affected, having had to pause its development because its managers are in a studio based in kyiv.

At this time, in GSC Game World they are focused on helping the families of those affected and the game goes into the background, but we have woken up with a curious novelty around it. If we take a look at the Steam page of the game, we will see that the product has changed its nameand Valve’s store no longer lists it as STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

The change is only observed on SteamThe modification has been carried out on the last word of the full title: now the game appears as STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and the reason is directly related to the conflict. And it is that this small detail is aimed at showing the name of the city of Chernobyl in ukrainiansince the term popularized throughout the world is directly due to Russian influence.

At the moment this change has only been observed on the Valve store page, since on Xbox it continues to appear as it was before at the time of writing these lines. We do not know if it is a temporary vindictive gesture taking advantage of the ease of updating on Steam or finally the modification will affect the final name of the game and its promotional materials.

To find out, it is clear that we will have to wait a little longer. Although it continues with a date for December 8, it is likely that the title may suffer another delay after the one announced in January of this year. At GSC Game World they remain focused on combating the horrors of war, having called for international help to maintain Ukraine’s freedom and independence.

