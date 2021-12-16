STALKER 2 joins the NFT trend with its ‘metahumans’ – player as NPC

The industry has looked closely at the possibilities of NFTs, and companies have already launched various initiatives.

You may notice that more and more people are talking about NFT in specialized media. And it is not for less, because this trend related to blockchain technology has already inspired several companies for the birth of initiatives very particular. Just a little while ago, we discovered that the idea of Peter Molyneux It has already generated close to 50 million euros, and it seems that GSC Game World, developers of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, do not want to miss a piece of this cake.

Blockchain technology will be used so that the community owns a piece of STALKER 2GSC Game WorldThe Verge has been the medium that has advanced this relationship between STALKER 2 and the NFTs, since GSC Game World has announced that their game “will use blockchain technology so that the community own a piece of STALKER 2“. These intentions go hand in hand with a most curious proposal, since the developer studio will join this trend with the inclusion of”metahumanos“: Unique NPCs rendered with very high quality of detail.

Players can become these “metahumans” in January 2022, which will be when the auctions open to invest in the NFTs offered by the game. The holder of this NFT may sell it up to a specific date after the auction is carried out, as explained by the aforementioned media.

Those who own the game’s NFTs will need to visit the studio for a detailed scanIn addition, the process of becoming a game NPC will not be easy, since GSC Game World takes very seriously what to recreate a person with the maximum level of detail: “The idea of ​​the NFTs tries to give the right to recreate the identity of the owner in the game through one of the NPCs. The person will have to come to our study to a scanning process in detail and, after this, we will have everything necessary for this person to appear in the game world as one of our characters. “

Obviously, the NFT acquisition of STALKER 2 will have nothing to do with improvements in the game experience, so the developers rule out giving advantages over other players. Also, they still have more ideas related to NFTs, but they still don’t want to specify anything about it beyond their “metahumans.”

Therefore, GSC Game World is preparing to surf for a pretty rough sea. Ubisoft is taking similar steps in the world of NFTs, which has led to a massive avalanche of dislikes on its YouTube video. In addition, the same video game industry has presented very different postures regarding the use of NFTs in his works, since Phil Spencer considers that there are games that feel more exploitative than entertaining. Therefore, from 3DJuegos we have tried to clarify some of the most recurring doubts with an article in which we explain its realities and dangers.

