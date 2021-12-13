STALKER 2 looks apocalyptic and beautiful in its new images, with improved graphics in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World’s Heart of Chernobyl is coming to PC and Xbox Series X | S on April 28, 2022.

2022 is approaching, and with it the arrival of a STALKER 2 Highly expected. Not only for the fans of the first installment, who vibrated with the first official trailer, but also for the users of PC and Xbox consoles In general, since the title of new generation aims really high, with unusual production levels for the developer.

They have precisely been responsible for GSC Game World who have given us news about the game, such as the new captures of the game that PCGamer has collected in its last special issue (compiled by Wccftech) and that you can see below:

These are images of the game running in Unreal Engine 5 that we had not been able to see so far. They really surprise, because the radioactive apocalypse, apart from suffocating and overwhelming, is beautiful and colorful depending on the scenario we travel. We are talking about a game that it will probably reach a hundred hours duration, so a good differentiation of the different areas of their world will help players continue with their journey, wanting to discover what new surprises await them a few steps later.

With the subtitle Heart of Chernobyl, STALKER 2 has its release set for the April 28, 2022, the day in which it will arrive on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It will also have a physical edition on PC although, for collectors, a couple of special editions that bring a good amount of added.

