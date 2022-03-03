STALKER 2 Pauses Development to Help Employees Affected by Ukraine War

GSC Game World is a studio based in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital that is under attack by Russia.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 3, 2022, 08:43

We would like to never have to give this kind of news, but unfortunately we find ourselves in a difficult moment. The war between Ukraine and Russia It is leaving many misfortunes and, in addition to directly and indirectly affecting the rest of the countries, it has also shaken the world of video games.

The case of STALKER 2 is one of the most delicate, since the title is developed by a studio based in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital currently under siege by the Russian army. GSC Game World He already asked for help during the first days of the invasion, but now we know more details about his situation.

Thanks to a video of just over a minute that they have published on their YouTube channel and have shared on networks, we know that development has been paused and the main function of the study at this time is to help employees and their families to survive. “Last week was years ago,” they say when showing how they did motion capture for the game.

We will continue after the victoryGSC Game World“This video answers your question about how you are,” explain those responsible. “”We are striving to help our employees and their families to survive. Game development has taken a backseat, but we will definitely continue. After the victory.”

The video game industry has mobilized in recent days with different charitable initiatives to help those affected by the war. The creators of This War of Mine are a good example of this, but even the Ukrainian state itself has asked PlayStation and Xbox to block their services in Russia as a better response to tanks.

