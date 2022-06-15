STALKER 2 Showcases Game Story Intro In New Xbox Extended Showcase Trailer

GSC Game World’s sinister action game has confirmed its delay to 2023.

Just yesterday we informed you that STALKER 2 had been delayed again, the action and science fiction game from GSC Game World has experienced a more than complicated development derived from the war that the country is experiencing after the Russian invasion, forcing them to pause work on several occasions, and even move their teams from the country.

Last month we knew that development had started up again, although it seemed difficult to keep the dates. Definitely, STALKER 2 se va a 2023and the trailer for today’s Microsoft event, the Xbox Extended Showcasehas been the first in which we have seen the new launch year.

GSC Game World has presented us with a scene from intro to game history, displaying its immersive atmosphere of horror and science fiction. The studio has also released a video on wartime development, though it contains material sensible about the current war that can affect the viewers.

“Some of the GSC Game World employees decided to defend their country while a part of the development continues from kyiv. The company has also established a new office in Prague, Czech Republic, where most of the development will begin,” the team shared in a press release. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PCs.

