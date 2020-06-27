‘Stallion of the Cimarron’ Director Dies – Variety

Kelly Asbury, an animator who directed Oscar-nominated movies resembling “Shrek 2” and “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” has died. He was 60.

Asbury died Friday morning in Los Angeles following an extended battle with stomach most cancers, a consultant for Asbury, Nancy Newhouse Porter, informed Variety.

Asbury, who began his profession at Walt Disney Characteristic Animation in 1983, directed 5 animated characteristic movies throughout his profession: “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” which was launched in 2002; “Shrek 2″ in 2004, which he co-directed with Conrad Vernon; 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet”; 2017’s “Smurfs: The Misplaced Village”; and his remaining directorial effort was 2019’s “Ugly Dolls,” which starred Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull.

His different work consists of credit on “The Little Mermaid,” Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas,” “James and the Big Peach,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Hen Run,” “Shrek,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen” and “Sherlock Gnomes.”

As well as, the Texas native was additionally credited as a author in the 1991 movie “Magnificence and the Beast” and labored as a narrative artist on “Toy Story” in 1995 and each “Kung Fu Panda” and “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” in 2008.

“Inside Out” author Ronnie del Carmen, who labored with Asbury on the “Prince of Egypt,” paid tribute to the animator on Fb, writing, “So sorry to listen to this immediately. Everybody beloved Kelly, it’s unattainable to not be charmed by him or feed off of his constructive power. We labored collectively on ‘Prince of Egypt’ and once I joined Pixar tales of the nice “Kell-god” was already legend. I’ll miss him dearly. Relaxation In Peace pricey pal.”

Survivors embrace his spouse, Jacquie Boggs; stepsons Andrew and Connor Boggs; sister Gwen Pace; and niece Leslie McKeller.