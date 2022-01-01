Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Stampede in Katra, many injured

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: At the instance of latest yr 1000’s of devotees come to Mata Vaishno Devi (Mata Vaishno Devi) for the perspectives of Jammu (Jammu) has arrived. Devotees need to seek advice from Mata Vaishno Devi on the first actual day of the yr and search her blessings for the entire yr, however a stampede from Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan positioned in Katra early Saturday.Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan Katra) is information. Many of us had been injured on this stampede. Once the scoop of the stampede was once won, the police reached the spot and aid and rescue paintings began.Rescue Operation Underway) achieved.Additionally Learn – New 12 months 2022: From January 1 within the new yr, extra charges shall be charged for taking flight money from ATM greater than 5 instances

Katra is sort of a base for devotees to seek advice from Mata Vaishno Devi temple. A lot of police forces have reached the stampede website right here. Ambulances had been observed coming and going from there, because of which it's being speculated that many of us have additionally suffered severe accidents right here. Alternatively, no casualties had been reported to this point.

Police Regulate Room of Reasi has reported that many of us have suffered accidents and at the moment aid and rescue paintings is occurring.

Accidents reported in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. Rescue operation underway: Police Regulate Room, Reasi percent.twitter.com/ex6vumreAF – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

