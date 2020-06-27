Stan Lee’s Daughter’s Suit Against Marvel Icon’s Company Has Been Tossed Out, And Now She Owes Money

Depart a Remark
Because the 2018 passing of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, his solely daughter, J.C. (Joan Celia) Lee, has been concerned in various court docket instances in an effort to reclaim her father’s mental property. Within the newest resolution by Decide Otis Wright II of the Central District of California, her go well with in opposition to Stan Lee’s firm, POW! Leisure, has been tossed out. Now J.C. Lee has been sanctioned $1 million by the court docket.
Decide Wright dominated J.C. Lee’s go well with was “utterly unreasonable” because it was primarily based off the contestation of a 1998 settlement between her father Stan Lee and POW! Leisure that had been “debated” and “analyzed” in additional than 5 federal district courts over a decade, per The Hollywood Reporter. On the conclusion of the order, Decide Wright stated the next:
Stan Lee, a superhero in his personal proper, served to encourage the on a regular basis hero. The Court docket urges events to deal with his legacy with respect and stop participating in meritless litigation.
J.C. Lee definitely misplaced out huge on her case and is now out $1 million because of the verdict, although she is ruling her authorized counsel is “collectively and severally liable” for $250,000 in her sanction. A consultant of the 70-year-old daughter of the Marvel icon, well-known in his later years for his cameos, stated this in a press release to Comicbook.com:
The intense monetary sanction imposed by the court docket for the Property’s effort to guard Stan Lee’s legacy From Management and exploitation by an ex associate that Stan Lee detested and a Chinese language Company That used his identify to commit a billion greenback fraud in China is meaningless.
The go well with was delivered to the eye of the California courts again in September after a previous kerfuffle involving J.C. Lee alleging that Stan Lee’s former enterprise supervisor, Keya Morgan, mishandled hundreds of thousands of Lee’s {dollars} and embezzled his art work. In Could 2019, Morgan was charged with elder abuse because of this.
This time round, the court docket isn’t siding with J.C. Lee’s claims relating to the creator of Spider-Man and POW! Leisure. The corporate’s president, Gill Champion, who co-founded POW! with Stan Lee again in 2001, was happy with the ruling with these phrases:
We really feel vindicated by the Court docket’s resolution at present… We’re completely happy to lastly put this ugly litigation behind us and transfer on to preserving the legacy of this nice man and creating the massive stock of mental property he left behind. POW!’s dedication to honor and protect Stan Lee’s legacy has not and won’t waver.
Again within the ‘90s, Stan Lee needed to file chapter after unlawful inventory manipulation was found to be taking place inside his manufacturing/advertising firm Stan Lee Media (Lee was not discovered at fault in these schemes). Later, Lee determined to co-found POW!, standing for Purveyors of Marvel, and reunited with Marvel through the time when movies reminiscent of X-Males and Spider-Man began taking ahold of audiences. The preliminary settlement between Lee and POW has lengthy been the topic of court docket debate.
Developing subsequent for POW! is a collaboration with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who lately introduced he can be engaged on an animated sequence known as Superhero Kindergarten to honor the comedian icon’s legacy. The present relies on a previous dialog Lee and Arnold as soon as had and can arrive on Amazon Prime in 2021.
