Stan Swamy (Lifeless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

Stan Swamy is a Jesuit priest and tribal activist. He spent his existence running for the rights of one among India’s maximum deprived communities. He used to be jailed for seven months, booked for alleged felony conspiracy and sedition, and underneath the UAPA by means of NIA within the Bhima Koregaon case. Stan Swamy gave up the ghost on July 05, 2021, because of transient sickness.

He labored for over 5 many years in Jharkhand, preventing for the rights of the Adivasi neighborhood. Swamy previous suffered from listening to loss, Parkinson’s illness, and lumbar spondylosis. He additionally examined certain for Covid in Might 2021. Since then, his situation had deteriorated. He died lately (5 July). He used to be 84.

Stan Swamy Biography

Date of Delivery April 26, 1937 Age 84 as of 2021 (died July 05, 2021)

Delivery Position Tiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu

In January 2021, he gained Mukundan C Menon award for human rights.

