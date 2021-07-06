Stan Swamy (Lifeless) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

Stan Swamy is a Jesuit priest and tribal activist. He spent his existence running for the rights of one among India’s maximum deprived communities. He used to be jailed for seven months, booked for alleged felony conspiracy and sedition, and underneath the UAPA by means of NIA within the Bhima Koregaon case. Stan Swamy gave up the ghost on July 05, 2021, because of transient sickness.

He labored for over 5 many years in Jharkhand, preventing for the rights of the Adivasi neighborhood. Swamy previous suffered from listening to loss, Parkinson’s illness, and lumbar spondylosis. He additionally examined certain for Covid in Might 2021. Since then, his situation had deteriorated. He died lately (5 July). He used to be 84.

Stan Swamy Biography

Title Stan Swamy
Actual Title Stan Swamy
Nickname Stan
Occupation Rights Activist, Priest
Date of Delivery April 26, 1937
Age 84 as of 2021 (died July 05, 2021)
Leisure pursuits Praying, Writing, Studying
Delivery Position Tiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu
Fatherland Tiruchirappali, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Mumbai
Nationality Indian

Fascinating Information of Stan Swamy

  • He isn’t to be had on any social media platforms.
  • In January 2021, he gained Mukundan C Menon award for human rights.

