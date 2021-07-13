Stand Up Rahul Film 2021: Solid | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date

Stand Up Rahul Film a Telugu language rom-com drama starring Raj Tharun and Varsha Bollamma within the pivotal function. The movie used to be directed via debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki and collectively produced via Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri beneath Dream The town Productions and HighFive Photos banners. Sweekar Agasthi composes the track for the movie.
The plot of the tale takes to the titular function of Rahul who doesn’t rise up for anything else in true existence. When he reveals real love, he learns to rise up to his folks, for his love and fervour for stand-up comedy. The film is scheduled to unlock this 12 months 2021.
Stand Up Rahul Film Main points
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|Santo Mohan Veeranki
|Manufacturer
|Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri
|Style
|Romantic Comedy Drama
|Solid
|Raj Tharun, Varsha Bollamma
|Cinematographer
|Sreeraj Raveendran
|Editor
|Ravi Teja Girijalla
|Track
|Sweekar Agasthi
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Dream The town Manufacturing
|Unlock date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
[/su_table]
Stand Up Rahul Solid
this is all the forged record of Stand Up Rahul Film 2021,
- Raj Tharun
- Varsha Bollamma
- Vennela Kishore
- Murali Sharma
- Indraja
- Devi Prasad
- Madhurima
Stand Up Rahul Songs
Stand Up Rahul First Glance Poster
Right here’s the colourful posters from Stand Up Rahul That includes Raj Tharun
Stand Up Rahul Teaser
Watch the Hillarious teaser from Stand Up Rahul Film, that includes Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.