Stand Up Rahul Film 2021: Solid | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Stand Up Rahul Movie 2021: Cast | Songs | Trailer | Release Date

Stand Up Rahul Film 2021: Solid | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date

Stand Up Rahul Film a Telugu language rom-com drama starring Raj Tharun and Varsha Bollamma within the pivotal function. The movie used to be directed via debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki and collectively produced via Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri beneath Dream The town Productions and HighFive Photos banners. Sweekar Agasthi composes the track for the movie.

Stand Up Rahul

The plot of the tale takes to the titular function of Rahul who doesn’t rise up for anything else in true existence. When he reveals real love, he learns to rise up to his folks, for his love and fervour for stand-up comedy. The film is scheduled to unlock this 12 months 2021.

Stand Up Rahul Film Main points

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Director Santo Mohan Veeranki
Manufacturer Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri
Style Romantic Comedy Drama
Solid Raj Tharun, Varsha Bollamma
Cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran
Editor Ravi Teja Girijalla
Track Sweekar Agasthi
Manufacturing Corporate Dream The town Manufacturing
Unlock date 2021
Language Telugu

[/su_table]

Stand Up Rahul Solid

this is all the forged record of Stand Up Rahul Film 2021,

  • Raj Tharun
  • Varsha Bollamma
  • Vennela Kishore
  • Murali Sharma
  • Indraja
  • Devi Prasad
  • Madhurima

Stand Up Rahul Songs

Stand Up Rahul First Glance Poster

Right here’s the colourful posters from Stand Up Rahul That includes Raj Tharun

Stand Up Rahul
Stand Up Rahul

Stand Up Rahul Teaser

Watch the Hillarious teaser from Stand Up Rahul Film, that includes Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here