Stand Up Rahul Film 2021: Solid | Songs | Trailer | Unlock Date

Stand Up Rahul Film a Telugu language rom-com drama starring Raj Tharun and Varsha Bollamma within the pivotal function. The movie used to be directed via debutant Santo Mohan Veeranki and collectively produced via Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri beneath Dream The town Productions and HighFive Photos banners. Sweekar Agasthi composes the track for the movie.

The plot of the tale takes to the titular function of Rahul who doesn’t rise up for anything else in true existence. When he reveals real love, he learns to rise up to his folks, for his love and fervour for stand-up comedy. The film is scheduled to unlock this 12 months 2021.

Stand Up Rahul Film Main points

Director Santo Mohan Veeranki Manufacturer Nandkumar Abbineni, Bharath Maguluri Style Romantic Comedy Drama Solid Raj Tharun, Varsha Bollamma Cinematographer Sreeraj Raveendran Editor Ravi Teja Girijalla Track Sweekar Agasthi Manufacturing Corporate Dream The town Manufacturing Unlock date 2021 Language Telugu

Stand Up Rahul Solid

this is all the forged record of Stand Up Rahul Film 2021,

Raj Tharun

Varsha Bollamma

Vennela Kishore

Murali Sharma

Indraja

Devi Prasad

Madhurima

Stand Up Rahul Songs

Stand Up Rahul First Glance Poster

Right here’s the colourful posters from Stand Up Rahul That includes Raj Tharun

Stand Up Rahul Teaser

Watch the Hillarious teaser from Stand Up Rahul Film, that includes Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma

