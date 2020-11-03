Standalone Restraunt: Relief to Delhi’s traders, end of approval process for standalone restaurant

new Delhi: The tourism department of Delhi government has issued a notification to end the process of approving standalone restaurants in Delhi on Tuesday. This notification has brought a big relief to the restaurant industry in Delhi after the economy collapsed due to Corona virus and lockdown. The Chief Minister’s Office issued an official statement on Tuesday, saying, “This last month after CM Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting and instructed the officials to remove the problems facing the restaurant industry in Delhi under the Ease of Doing Business”. Notification has been issued. This will give a boost to the restaurant industry in Delhi. At the same time, the economy will improve and employment will be provided. ” Also Read – Coronavirus In Winter Season: Will the corona increase in winter, know everything in detail …

On October 7, 2020, a meeting was held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ease trade for restaurants. In which restaurant operators raised the issue of a long list of licensing. The CM immediately ordered all departments to abolish the non-essential licenses for the restaurant industry. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the process of giving voluntary permission to standalone restaurants implemented by the tourism department has been abolished with immediate effect. According to the Delhi government, before June 2003, the scheme of approving restaurants across the country was implemented by the Union Tourism Ministry. However, the scheme was discontinued on 30 June 2003 across the country and the states were asked to formulate their own guidelines and implement if they want to implement the scheme.

This scheme was adopted by the tourism department of Delhi government in the same year and the process was formally started in 2004 for all restaurants with more than 30 seats. Various reviews and reconsiderations were made by the tourism department over the years at the request of the Restaurant Association. However, due to recent circumstances (Kovid-19), CM Arvind Kejriwal ordered the removal of the voluntary scheme of sanctioning for standalone restaurants. CM Arvind Kejriwal had a meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) delegation on 7 October 2020. In this meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the ministers, top officials of various departments and agencies to remove the hassles in the Ease of Doing Business for the restaurant industry in Delhi. Various decisions were taken at the meeting for the economic revival of the restaurant industry in the national capital.

A detailed representation was obtained from the NRAI to simplify the rules and approvals hindering the development of the restaurant industry in Delhi. The notification to approve standalone restaurants by the tourism department has been issued in view of this meeting, which will provide relief to the restaurant industry, encourage their economic development and employment generation in the industry.

(Input-IANS)