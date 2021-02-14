Stanley Tucci: Looking For Italy Overview: CNN’s New Show Is a Charmer

“Stanley Tucci: Looking For Italy” opens with the actor striding down a bustling Naples avenue in a completely tailor-made summer season go well with, dodging Italians on Vespas and scanning the sidewalks for his subsequent scrumptious meal. It’s precisely the picturesque state of affairs you may count on and wish from a journey collection hosted by Tucci, an awfully charming presence who is aware of and loves Italian meals, judging by his demonstrated data on the present and glorious 2012 cookbook, a compendium of beloved Italian classics merely titled “The Tucci Cookbook.” And but, the primary phrases Tucci speaks on his new CNN journey present are phrases of reassurance to elucidate the truth that this episode was filmed through the summer season of 2020, mere months after COVID-19 devastated Italy past measure.

“It’s laborious to consider that simply a few months in the past the primary wave of COVID-19 had emptied the streets of Naples, and Italy was in lockdown,” Tucci’s opening voiceover muses. “Fortunately, I’ve arrived throughout a temporary second of normality: eating places are open and masks are usually not required exterior. We’ll be sticking to the native guidelines.” And with that, Tucci strikes proper alongside to sing town’s praises with solely a few masked encounters and occasional elbow bumps to remind the viewers of the fraught time interval through which he’s visiting.

Launching “Looking For Italy” with this episode is an especially complicated alternative, and never simply because we now know that this obvious “second of normality” didn’t final. 4 of the present’s six episodes had been filmed within the fall of 2019, months earlier than the pandemic hit. Solely two episodes — this premiere in Naples and a future chapter in Bologna — had been filmed in 2020. Not each collection has to air within the order it was filmed to make sense, however on this distinctive case, treating an infinite occasion similar to a pandemic like an inconvenient asterisk does a disservice to each the present and the nation it covers. It additionally appears like a missed alternative from a narrative perspective. “Looking For Italy” spends a lot of its time detailing the nation’s wealthy restaurant tradition and the way necessary gathering to eat is for Italian households total. If Tucci and firm had been decided to return to Italy in 2020, months after they wrapped taking pictures their preliminary episodes, why not seize the second to talk extra particularly to how the pandemic disrupted these traditions and study how the nation needed to regulate? Which may have meant discovering a totally different Italy than the present was initially looking for, but it surely no less than may have justified the go to.

This weird preliminary resolution is made much more irritating by the truth that the collection is in any other case very sensible and endearing. The second episode to air, for instance, will see Tucci exploring Rome, a metropolis too typically dismissed as mere vacationer bait. However Tucci makes an effort to hunt out its much less apparent spots and meals, together with 4 signature Roman pasta dishes and a fascinating detour into the creative methods Italian cooks have reworked offal, or all of the organs and bits of gristly meat that poorer Italians discovered to work into delicacies. In a single notably good phase, Tucci visits a Jewish chef who grew up in a ghettoized part of Rome and solely narrowly escaped the Nazis as a little one. Now, she runs a restaurant specializing in artichoke hearts, an ingredient lengthy left to town’s poorer Jewish group. When she offers Tucci her personal model of a fried artichoke, its leaves miraculously splayed within the form of a shining solar, his face lights up as he declares it the very best artichoke coronary heart he’s ever had.

In a later episode, Tucci returns to Tuscany, town his household as soon as known as house and which rapidly modified the trajectory of his personal life. Tucci’s consolation in Italy and palpable love for its tradition is genuinely infectious — not only for these he meets and charms alongside the way in which, however for this viewer, too. And within the all necessary take a look at of how voraciously a journey present host really eats the meals on provide, Tucci passes with flying colours, fortunately engulfing each chunk with vigor.

With out having the ability to journey to Italy anytime quickly, it’s a honest pleasure to spend a while there vicariously by a host as recreation and genial as Tucci. Ought to he ever resolve to broaden his tour of the nation and truly unravel its thorny new actuality as a substitute of glossing over it, it will in all probability make for much more fascinating, revealing tv. However within the meantime, he invitations us to hitch him for some good dialog over thick twirls of pasta, vivid panzanellas, lavish cuts of meat and glimmering glasses of wine — a suggestion that’s finally simply too good to refuse.

“Stanley Tucci: Looking For Italy” premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 pm on CNN.