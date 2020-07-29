Stanley Tucci to Star in ‘La Fortuna,’ from Alejandro Amenabar

Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci (“The Beautiful Bones,” “The Satan Wears Prada”) is ready to star as a buccaneering treasure hunter in “La Fortuna,” a modern-day six-part journey thriller from AMC Studios and Spain’s Movistar Plus, representing one of the crucial formidable drama sequence to come out of Spain to date.

Linking AMC Studios to Spain’s greatest content material investor, Movistar Plus, the pay TV division of telecom Telefonica, “La Fortuna” additionally marks the drama sequence directorial debut of “The Others” helmer Alejandro Amenábar, who gained an Academy Award for “The Sea Inside.”

Now sporting an official title, and produced in collaboration with MOD Footage, the thriller additionally stars Spanish actors Álvaro Mel, who has appeared in a number of TV sequence reminiscent of Spanish public broadcaster Rtve’s “A Totally different View,” and Ana Polvorosa, star of Netflix Spanish hit “Cable Ladies,” the place she performs cross dresser Sara Millán.

“La Fortuna” will see Tucci tackle the function of adventurer Frank Wild, who discovers the largest shipwreck haul in historical past on the backside of the Atlantic Ocean.

Key worldwide forged additionally takes in Clarke Peters, finest generally known as detective Lester Freamon in David Simon’s “The Wire,” who performs an lawyer who helps a neophyte Spanish diplomat Alex Ventura (Mel) try to reclaim the treasure for Spain.

T’Nia Miller, who lately performed an formidable accountant in “Years and Years,” may also seem as one other lawyer in a true-events impressed drama. In the meantime, Spain’s Karra Elejalde, star of Amenábar’s newest hit movie “Whereas at Warfare,” Manolo Solo (“The Fury of a Affected person Man”), Blanca Portillo (“Volver”) and Pedro Casablanc (“Ache and Glory”) full the primary forged.

The drama is predicated on the Spanish graphic novella “The Treasure of the Black Swan” by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. The supply materials frames an enormous authorized battle between the U.S. and Spain over who actually owns the recovered treasure.

Billed by Movistar Plus on Wednesday as an “epic journey thriller that recovers the spirit and narrative of the most effective classics,” the sequence will shoot from August on location in Madrid, Cadiz, Zaragoza, Galicia and the Basque Nation earlier than transferring for completion to North America in 2021.

As components of Spain battle to comprise a possible second wave of COVID-19, going into manufacturing on a sequence of the size of “La Fortuna,” represents a severe endeavor.

Amenábar on Wednesday shared his first feedback on his greatest manufacturing to date: “As of late capturing a sequence reminiscent of this one is a giant problem that every one our workforce takes on with huge enthusiasm and accountability.

“’La Fortuna’ is essentially about optimism and the desire to struggle. Alex Ventura’s journey can also be ours. We intention to totally succeed, however above all we hope to supply the viewers dose of pleasure and leisure subsequent 12 months,” he added.

AMC Studios’ first manufacturing with Movistar Plus, the sequence marks a bid by AMC to faucet into Spanish drama sequence manufacturing as choose Spanish titles escape to big audiences world wide.

Co-written by Amenábar and Alejandro Hernández, and with Amenábar directing all six episodes, the drama completes Movistar Plus’s transition to premium, large-scale dramas.

The latest Movistar Plus sequence can also be made with main worldwide TV producers that, in the case of “La Fortuna,” additionally assure Movistar Plus one in all its present priorities: muscular distribution exterior Spain. “La Fortuna” will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the U.S., Canada, U.Okay, Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to on Movistar Plus in Spain.