Star campaigner status canceled: Kamal Nath said – EC did not give me any notice, my lawyer will see this matter

Bhopal: On Friday, the Election Commission has given its response to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath’s cancellation of star campaigner status for Madhya Pradesh by-election. On the question of cancellation of Star Preacher status by the Election Commission, he said, “Which post of Star Preacher, what is his height.” The Election Commission did not give me any notice, I did not ask, so who is doing this, in the last two days, they will know their work. ” Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi’s target on BJP, ‘Earlier inflation was a’ witch ‘for them, now’ Bhaujai ‘has become’

On the question of whether he will be taken to the Supreme Court in this case, Kamal Nath said, “I have given it to the lawyers, the lawyers are watching.” They will go to the Supreme Court, they will decide. Vivek Tankha ji is watching this, he will decide. ” Also Read – Now the first challenge for BJP in UP is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, will the BSP’s graph fall?

Kamal Nath said that he did not use that word to disrespect anyone. He claimed that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi rejected the term in reference to women but Rahul was not against him (Kamal Nath). Also Read – Madhya Pradesh by-election: Election Commission snatches away star campaigner status from Kamal Nath, candidate will have to pay for his rallies from his pocket

When Kamal Nath was told here on Friday evening that Rahul Gandhi rejected his “item” comment, Kamal Nath said, “He (Rahul) did not reject it.” He asked for women. ” When asked a question in the press conference, he replied, “That, I also say that it is not right to insult women.”

When he was told that the ruling BJP leaders are asking him to apologize to Imrati Devi for this comment, Kamal Nath said, “See it is not anybody’s demand.” In the end (I) do what is right and proper. Because I did not have the feeling. “

Kamal Nath defended his “item” word and said, “I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years. On the sheet of Lok Sabha, it remains written in the agenda, item no. 1, 2… It remained in my mind. I did not speak ill of anyone or to offend anyone. Because I have been very familiar with the word “item” in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha and I said that if anyone feels insulted, I regret it. “

Explain that the Election Commission, while campaigning for the by-election of the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh state, on Friday canceled the status of ‘star campaigner’ of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath due to repeated violations of the model code of conduct gave.

73-year-old Congress leader Kamal Nath has come under target of ruling BJP leaders in the state after his alleged indecent remarks on BJP leader Imrati Devi of the Dalit community in the general assembly of Dabra town in Gwalior district during campaigning for crucial by-elections in 28 assembly seats in the state. Have been. BJP had filed a complaint against this to the Election Commission.