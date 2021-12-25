Star Citizen brings back a game mode much loved by players in its new update

Added to this, the developers are preparing to release more content early next year.

Star Citizen has impressed sci-fi lovers by multiple reasons: for some trailers that resemble the most detailed movies and, added to this experience, for offering advanced technology to increase the feeling of immersion. Despite all this, the game is not finished yet, but that does not mean that Cloud Imperium Games launches updates for your alpha phase.

The next Star Citizen update will be released in late January 2022On this occasion, the Star Citizen community can already experience the benefits of the version Alfa 3.16, which is named after Return to Jumptown to anticipate the return of a game mode much admired by players. Continuing with this, the developers recover the characteristics of the Jumptown event, which will now be called Jumptown 2.0, where we will participate in a confrontation between the forces of the law and criminal factions that want to take control of a cargo of illegal narcotics.

But this update has more surprises in store for the community, since Jumptown 2.0 is accompanied by new features such as improvements to the floating vehicle handling or the new ship Cutlass Steel. In addition, Cloud Imperium Games prepares us for the next game update by providing more information about the Abandoned Boats, where daring players will find traps, puzzles and great rewards.

The next Star Citizen update is coming to end of january 2022, so users can already squeeze the Jumptown 2.0 mode before facing the next content of the game. After all, this spatial proposal does not stop evolving, which has made the community fond of the title and, therefore, it is possible to raise large sums of money.

