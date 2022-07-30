Star Citizen shows in a trailer the news of its new update, with a breakthrough on its servers

One of the highlights of the Alpha 3.17.2 release is the server capacity, which now accepts 100 users.

Star Citizen keeps moving forward at a slow pace. Its developers have already left us with an Alpha 3.17 version that included new features such as the sale of objects, refueling between ships and more. However, from Cloud Imperium Games they want to make their game the ultimate space simulatorand that is why they are now launching a new update with multiple improvements to your experience.

The version Alpha 3.17.2 of Star Citizen stands out especially for its servers, which double its capacity to host 100 players at the same time. As expected, this will help to produce more encounters between users and, therefore, the most diverse situations. Something that complements other patch surprises that include the ship Anvil Centurion and new illegal delivery missions.

In addition, Star Citizen players will also be able to participate in the dynamic event Siege of Orison, which introduces a new zone for group first-person combat. And, as icing on the cake, from Cloud Imperium Games they remember that this new version will allow us to travel to those Colonial Outposts abandoned that we saw in previous broadcasts.

In short, the latest version of Star Citizen gives us many reasons to enter and explore a space getting bigger and bigger. Its authors warn that there is still a long way to go before we can play their campaign, but they constantly communicate with the community through a system that, after a reorganization that avoids misunderstandings, helps us understand the state of development.

More about: Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium Games, Patch and Update.