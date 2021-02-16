Star Citizen will be free to play for a limited period of time

It has been – and continues to be – one of the most successful PC games of all time of its kind. And it is also one of the most gigantic space simulators that you can find on the market. And it is something that has a lot of merit, considering that the game is still in its Alpha version.

We talk about Star Citizen, the popular title of Cloud Imperium, and which can be enjoyed completely free of charge for the next few days. In fact, its creators have announced that it will be free to play for a limited period of time. When does the promotion start? You can enjoy it from today until next February 28, 2021.

The news, echoed by Gamingbolt, has come through a publication made on the game’s official account and Twitter. And it is confirmed that with the F2P version, we will have access to Star Citizen Alpha 3.12. And that means there won’t be many limitations to testing your content.

And as they themselves comment in the message of the well-known social network, this promotion (called Free Fly Event), is also ideal to convince our friends to join the game and do the co-pilot. You have more information about the event on the website that they have enabled for it.

Looking to try out #StarCitizen? Or, maybe you’re looking to bring in a co-pilot! Take to the skies for FREE from February 15th to the 25th in our latest Free Fly event! 🚀 Details: https://t.co/sfcUrOAHAr pic.twitter.com/xm9bIbKfv7 — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) February 15, 2021

On the other hand, if at some point in the past you tried the game (there was another free trial less than a year ago), you should know that so far in 2021 the title has received interesting improvements. In fact, the interface has been improved, new elements have been added, and of course patches have been introduced that fix multiple bugs.