Star Messaging App bubble To Launch JYP Edition + 2PM And Stray Kids First To Join

November 26, 2020
Star interplay platform bubble will probably be opening for JYP Leisure artists!

bubble is a paid service that permits followers to immediately message artists, and artists can ship followers messages together with content material corresponding to pictures, movies, and audio.

Initially began by SM Leisure, the platform beforehand additionally opened for FNC Leisure and Jellyfish Leisure artists.

bubble for JYPnation is about to launch the primary artists 2PM and Stray Kids on November 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

Who’re you excited to speak with on bubble?

