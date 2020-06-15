Star-studded ‘EastEnders: Secrets From The Sq.’ line-up revealed

Kellie Vibrant and Danny Dyer might be kicking off the primary version of “EastEnders: Secrets From The Sq.” as they sit down with host Stacey Dooley to relive a few of Walford legends Mick and Linda’s basic scenes.

The BBC One cleaning soap is launching a particular new format to bridge the hole when the present runs out of episodes as a result of filming being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Every week, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley will by sitting down in Ian Beale’s restaurant with two totally different members of the cleaning soap’s solid (at a protected distance!) to look again at their time on their present and dig into among the best-kept EastEnders secrets and techniques.

Within the first week, Dyer and Vibrant might be giving us a glance behind the curtains on the Carters. “Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Danny reveals off his greatest ‘doof doof’ face and Stacey will get teased about one other well-known investigative journalist,” guarantees an EastEnders spokesperson.

Requested what followers can count on to see, Vibrant stated: “Issues I don’t need individuals to know that I simply blurted out! They are going to get pleasure from seeing the characters, seeing the actors behind the characters, seeing {our relationships}, and what it’s like interacting with us, you’ll really feel such as you’re there sat down having a chat.”

In week two, authentic solid members Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian) will be part of Stacey on the present to look again on the place all of it started for them as teenagers.

In week three, Dooley might be joined by James Bye (Martin) and Davood Ghadami (Kush). Week 4 brings Max Bowden (Ben) and Tony Clay (Callum), and in week 5 we’re promised “hilarity” in a “massive socially distanced reunion” between Diane Parish (Denise) and Tameka Empson (Kim).

That’s the primary 5 weeks sorted, and we’re instructed that additional contributors for EastEnders: Secrets From the Sq. might be introduced sooner or later. The cleaning soap itself is about to return to filming on the finish of June 2020, but it surely’ll be a short time earlier than the brand new episodes attain our screens.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Sq. begins on Monday 22nd June and continues at 8pm on Mondays. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.