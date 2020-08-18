Star Trek Actor Ben Cross Is Dead At 72

When director J.J. Abrams got down to create a brand new canon telling the story of the sci-fi legacy often known as Star Trek, casting the brand new faces of previous favorites will need to have been a terrifying ordeal. But when it got here to selecting somebody for the position of Spock’s Vulcan father Sarek, actor Ben Cross was most likely one of many best casting choices he may have made. Smart and stoic, however ultimately with a touch of fatherly satisfaction, Cross’ reinvention of the character helped the 2009 blockbuster grow to be the success it will definitely was identified to be. Which makes it even sadder for us to report that Ben Cross has died right now, on the age of 72.