Star Trek: Discovery: 6 New Things We’re Excited About In Season 3

Depart a Remark
After its first two seasons, Star Trek: Discovery is headed to an period the place the franchise has by no means gone earlier than. That line is so performed out at this level it is not even humorous, however it’s actually thrilling that the primary of the brand new Star Trek reveals goes to an period the place it could actually develop into its personal and construct on some unbelievable stuff it has finished thus far.
It has been a minute since we have final seen new episodes of the present, so it is comprehensible if followers might have forgotten why Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 could possibly be essentially the most thrilling season but. Listed below are a few of the issues I am most enthusiastic about, and a few of the attention-grabbing components forward the present might draw on for the upcoming season.
Courageous Saru
Saru was a little bit of a worrisome and anxious commander in Seasons 1 and a couple of of Star Trek: Discovery, nevertheless it wasn’t actually his fault. The Kelpians have been tricked into submission as a result of Ba’ul, a reality Saru did not be taught till he thought he was dying aboard the Discovery. It turned out he was merely shedding his neck tendrils, which is a big supply of what prompted the Kelpian species’ nervousness and worry. Armed with that new information, Saru helped liberate his individuals and spent what remained of Season 2 with a very completely different character.
Kelpians are abnormally quick and robust for creatures of their dimension, however we by no means actually noticed Saru painting these expertise with any actual confidence. Think about him on a mission within the discipline in Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, sprinting out of hurt’s method and walloping enemies with relative ease. We’re nonetheless not totally positive how robust Kelpians are but, although from what I’ve seen, they will knock a human round with little to no effort. I am hoping to see Saru flex these muscle tissues in Season 3, and see what turns into of the Kelpian species with these attributes nicely into the longer term.
Burnham’s New Love Curiosity?
Michael Burnham had discovered actual love with Ash Tyler, however the difficult nature of him additionally being the Klingon Voq made it unimaginable for them to have an earnest relationship. Burnham struggled to recover from that heartbreak, and a few would argue she by no means actually did regardless of her Vulcan upbringing forcing her to remain logical. The Discovery‘s leap to the longer term put as a lot distance as doable from Burnham and her previous flame, however is it doable she’ll be getting sizzling and heavy with another person quickly?
We are able to solely wait and see, although what little we do know from the primary trailer for the season is that Michael obtained separated from the Discovery for round a 12 months, and has linked up with a brand new character named Cleveland “Guide” Booker. I am not going to imagine to tv characters of the other intercourse hyperlink up in a lonely time and magic out of the blue occurs, however everybody wants a rebound. Michael might discover one in Guide, or doubtlessly discover one other surprising companion earlier than Season 3 is up! I am hoping so at the very least, I simply need Burnham to be completely happy.
Georgiou’s Subsequent Transfer
Georgiou has had fairly a experience in Star Trek: Discovery, going from the emperor of the parallel universe to posing because the useless former captain of Michael Burnham. Season 2 noticed her get a proposal to steer Starfleet’s elite Part 31, however she ended up leaping with the Discovery crew into the distant future. It was fairly a sacrifice contemplating how a lot she loves energy, and I’ve to surprise if she regrets that call.
I am additionally simply usually curious how CBS All Entry will deal with the truth that Michelle Yeoh was named the star of the Part 31 spinoff. Clearly it looks as if Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will present Georgiou discovering a method again in time, or maybe establishing Part 31 sooner or later? I do not doubt her skill to discover a technique to do both, although I do must say I’ll miss doubtlessly not seeing her as usually on Star Trek: Discovery.
The New Culber And Stamets
After Season 2 almost ripped our hearts aside breaking them up, Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will present what Stamets and Culber seem like of their “new” relationship. Culber has modified quite a bit following his dying and resurrection by way of the mycelial community, and so long as Stamets understood that, their relationship may proceed to develop and construct from there.
I used to be content material simply figuring out the 2 would not be splitting up in Season 2, however now that Season 3 is close to, I’ve to surprise how precisely their relationship will change. To be fairly trustworthy, we did not see a ton of their dynamic as a pair earlier than his dying, so perhaps the brand new model of them will not be all that jarring to witness on display? Each Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz have teased it will likely be value watching although, so I really feel like there have to be one thing to count on from them arising.
The State Of The Galaxy
I actually assume Star Trek: Discovery has undersold simply how superior it’s that the present has jumped to an period untouched by Star Trek tv. This present is really hanging out into uncharted territory, and in a method the place the panorama of the universe has modified drastically. Species we cherished could possibly be worn out on this future, and it appears to be like like there’s a good likelihood that Starfleet is not the dominant pressure that it was.
It leaves the query of what occurred and opens up lots of territory for Star Trek in future tales. If Starfleet did collapse, what precisely led to that? Has the Synth apocalypse the Romulans foretold really come to cross? That might be an actual kick within the enamel to Picard if that have been the case, but in addition the construct in the direction of some main crossover between all the present Star Trek reveals. After all, we have by no means heard any chance of one thing like that taking place, however within the age the place shared universes are taking place throughout sci-fi, am I actually speculated to consider Alex Kurtzman does not have some concept kicking round?
This Season’s Huge Unhealthy
I had my doubts about how Star Trek would deal with huge bads when Discovery, however now the season villain has been one thing I am wanting ahead to in Season 3. We all know that Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will function the crew persevering with to guard its huge knowledge assortment from any evil pressure seeking to wipe out humanity, however who precisely is concerned with that?
I’ve a tough time believing Management or no matter entity is served is totally useless and count on that to rear its head in some unspecified time in the future or one other. I additionally assume if the universe is in any respect in a tough place, there might be various surviving species determined to get a maintain on that info as nicely to carry dominion over the remainder of the galaxy. Take into consideration all of the species who lived beneath Starfleet, the Romulans, or Klingons, and what the world could be like with others in energy? Maybe the best enemy of the Discovery this season will not be an apparent enemy in any case?
What are you excited for with regard to Star Trek: Discovery Season 3? Tell us within the feedback, and be prepared for the upcoming season on CBS All Entry Thursday, October 15. As at all times follow CinemaBlend for all the newest taking place in tv and films.
Add Comment