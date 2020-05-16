Star Trek: Discovery Is Giving Ethan Peck’s Spock And More A Big Spinoff

Go away a Remark
Followers of Star Trek: Discovery went loopy for Ethan Peck’s bearded Spock when he confirmed up on Season 2 of the most recent entry within the Star Trek franchise, and now everybody who cherished seeing the basic character in a brand new means goes to get to see much more of him and a number of the different outdated favorites we have been handled to on Discovery. CBS All Entry, the brand new dwelling for just about all issues Trek, has now given a collection order to Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds, which is able to comply with Spock, Captain Pike and Quantity One within the years earlier than Kirk got here to the Enterprise.
Together with Ethan Peck returning to the position of Spock for Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds, Anson Mount is on board to convey Captain Christopher Pike to life once more, together with Rebecca Romijn taking up the a part of Quantity One, as she did in Star Trek: Discovery. The collection will deal with the trio as they lead the Enterprise and her crew on a visit across the galaxy to discover, you bought it, new worlds. Akiva Goldsman wrote the collection premiere from a narrative created by himself, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and here is what Kurtzman needed to say concerning the new undertaking:
Once we mentioned we heard the followers’ outpouring of affection for Pike, Quantity One and Spock after they boarded Star Trek: Discovery final season, we meant it. These iconic characters have a deep historical past in Star Trek canon, but a lot of their tales have but to be instructed. With Akiva and Henry on the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its followers are in for a rare journey to new frontiers within the Star Trek universe.
I’ve to say, I adore it when a plan comes collectively! It was simply final summer season that followers, within the wake getting to look at Spock, Pike and Quantity One on Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, have been giddy with the hope that we might see these new variations of the characters once more. In fact, as Discovery viewers will know, that present jumped very far forward within the Star Trek timeline on the finish of its second season, that means that any vital appearances from them could be not possible.
On the time, Kurtzman, who’s Discovery‘s co-showrunner and EP, admitted that they have been on the lookout for a option to convey Spock, Quantity One and Captain Pike (with Pike and Quantity One additionally being Unique Collection characters, however who have been solely briefly seen) again into the Trek fold. Seeing as how not even a full 12 months has handed since then, it is clear that they have been deeply severe about granting followers’ needs and making Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds a actuality.
This collection now joins a number of new franchise reveals, as, together with Discovery, there’s additionally Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Quick Treks, the upcoming animated collection Star Trek: Decrease Decks, and the nonetheless in improvement present about Part 31 starring Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, together with a CG animated present for youthful audiences, which is being made for Nickelodeon.
Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will act as govt producers on Unusual New Worlds, together with Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Goldsman may even preserve his different day job as an govt producer on Picard, and had this to say concerning the new collection:
This can be a dream come true, actually. I’ve imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise because the early 1970s. I’m honored to be part of this persevering with journey together with Alex, Henry and the advantageous people at CBS.
Man, it is onerous to imagine that only a few years in the past, there was no new Star Trek on TV, and it did not look like we might ever get to discover the galaxy with a brightly outfitted Trek crew once more. Now there are such a lot of reveals to select from that followers can keep entertained for so long as they like.
Proper now, there is no phrase on what number of episodes we’ll see from Season 1 of Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds, or after we can count on it to debut on CBS All Entry, however you’ll be able to keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent!
Add Comment