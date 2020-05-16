Star Trek: Discovery Is Giving Ethan Peck’s Spock And More A Big Spinoff

Followers of Star Trek: Discovery went loopy for Ethan Peck’s bearded Spock when he confirmed up on Season 2 of the most recent entry within the Star Trek franchise, and now everybody who cherished seeing the basic character in a brand new means goes to get to see much more of him and a number of the different outdated favorites we have been handled to on Discovery. CBS All Entry, the brand new dwelling for just about all issues Trek, has now given a collection order to Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds, which is able to comply with Spock, Captain Pike and Quantity One within the years earlier than Kirk got here to the Enterprise.