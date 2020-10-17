‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access

“Star Trek: Discovery” has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access.

Information of the renewal was introduced in a video that includes sequence stars Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced and Doug Jones in addition to government producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. As well as, they introduced that manufacturing on Season 4 will formally start on Nov. 2.

Season 3 of “Discovery” debuted on Oct. 15. Along with Martin-Inexperienced and Jones, the sequence stars Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz. Together with Kurtzman and Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth function government producers. CBS Tv Studios produces.

CBS introduced in August that it could start airing the primary season of “Discovery” on its linear broadcast community. Whereas not fully unprecedented — the primary episode of “Discovery” was aired on the community when it first started in 2017 — the transfer to air the complete first season got here as CBS was seeking to fill holes in its schedule. As a result of manufacturing shutdown attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, most broadcast reveals have been unable to return for their regular fall timeslots. CBS solely not too long ago introduced the premiere dates for various its scripted reveals, which can launch in November.

CBS has guess massive on “Star Trek” lately. Together with “Discovery,” there at the moment are 5 reveals within the shared universe on All Access: “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds” (a “Discovery” spinoff ordered in Might), “Star Trek: Picard” (Season 1 aired this yr, already renewed for Season 2), “Star Trek: Quick Treks,” and the grownup animated sequence “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” (debuted this yr and was picked up for two seasons). Nickelodeon can be prepping an animated “Star Trek” children sequence that may function Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway.

