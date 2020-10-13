Star Trek Discovery season 3 episodes schedule: weekly release dates

After a really lengthy look ahead to the brand new season of Star Trek Discovery, Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced’s Commander Burnham and her crew are blasting again onto our screens for a brand new collection of episodes – however as with earlier years, the release of the sci-fi drama can be barely completely different within the USA and the UK.

Whereas in America Star Trek: Discovery is a CBS All Entry (quickly to be Paramount+) streaming authentic, within the UK and different territories Discovery is launched on rival streaming platform Netflix. US viewers additionally get the episodes a day sooner than UK followers, so be careful for spoilers on-line…

Take a look at the total release schedule and episode information under.

Star Trek Discovery: season three episode information and release schedule

In contrast to many streaming reveals (notably on Netflix) which release all their episodes without delay, Star Trek Discovery can be sticking to a weekly release schedule. Within the US this implies episodes can be launched on CBS All Entry each Thursday from the fifteenth October 2020 till the season finale on Thursday seventh January 2021.

Within the UK, new episodes will seem on Netflix each Friday morning from the sixteenth October till the season finale is launched on January eighth – at which level, anybody who hasn’t watched but can binge the whole season without delay, in the event that they’re so inclined.

For readability, each US and UK preliminary release dates have been included under.

Episode 1: That Hope is You – US Thursday fifteenth October, UK Friday sixteenth October

Episode 2: Far From Dwelling – US Thursday twenty second October, UK Friday twenty third October

Episode 3: Folks of Earth – US Thursday twenty ninth October, UK Friday thirtieth October

Episode 4: Neglect Me Not – US Thursday fifth November, UK Friday sixth November

Episode 5: Die Attempting – US Thursday twelfth November, UK Friday thirteenth November

Episode 6: Scavengers – US Thursday nineteenth November, UK Friday twentieth November

Episode 7: Unification III – US Thursday twenty sixth November, UK Friday twenty seventh November

Episode 8: The Sanctuary – US Thursday third December, UK Friday 4th December

Episode 9: Terra Firma pt 1 – US Thursday tenth December, UK Friday eleventh December

Episode 10: Terra Firma pt 2 – US Thursday seventeenth December, UK Friday 18th December

Episode 11: The Citadel – US Thursday twenty fourth December, UK Friday twenty fifth December

Episode 12: The Good of the Folks – US Thursday thirty first December, UK Friday 1st January

Episode 13: Exterior – US Thursday seventh January, UK Friday eighth January

In different phrases, we’re in for a great few months of Star Trek: Discovery episodes. After a protracted wait, we’re positive that is simply what all Star Trek followers have been ready for.

Star Trek: Discovery seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix within the UK – try what else is on with our TV Information