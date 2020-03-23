Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Is Also Facing Delays, But It’s Not All Bad

Star Trek: Discovery‘s launch could also be delayed, although it’s value noting it hasn’t been given a premiere date to start with. Govt producer Heather Kadin advised TrekCore.com manufacturing was estimated to be full by Could earlier than the pandemic, so it is potential the delay means the present will not be completed in time for a summer time launch. That is simply hypothesis after all, and with followers by no means being given a launch date to start with, it is potential the collection (which can revisit the Discovery group following their voyage 1000 years into the longer term) might have been deliberate to be held for Fall 2020 or early 2021.