‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Shuts Down Production Due to COVID Exposure

With COVID-19 infections still a major factor in Toronto, CBS Studios’ “Star Trek: Discovery” has paused production due to a possible exposure, Variety has confirmed.

During the shooting of its fourth season, a “Zone A” individual came in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, so the decision was made to halt production as a precaution. Zone A refers to key cast members and production crew in close contact with them.

Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, the series has been shooting at Toronto’s Pinewood studios for several months. According to Deadline, which first reported the shutdown, the infected individual was not a crew member and the potential contact with a “Discovery” cast or crew member was detected through Ontario’s contact tracing system. That person never returned to the set and is now quarantining for the recommended 14 days.

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order with many businesses closed and limited shopping in stores.

“Star Trek: Discovery” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus later in 2021.